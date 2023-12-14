FPUD awards SCADA support contract to Arcadis

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The previous Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to support the district’s supervisory control and data acquisition systems has expired, and Arcadis was awarded the new contract.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 Monday, Dec. 4, to approve a contract with Arcadis to assist with instrumentation, controls and SCADA support. The contract will be for three years with a maximum value of $125,000 for the first year and $100,000 for the second and third years.

“There is some specialized work that needs some outside expertise,” Jack Bebee, general manager F...