Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

FPUD awards SCADA support contract to Arcadis

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/13/2023 at 5:59pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The previous Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to support the district’s supervisory control and data acquisition systems has expired, and Arcadis was awarded the new contract.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 Monday, Dec. 4, to approve a contract with Arcadis to assist with instrumentation, controls and SCADA support. The contract will be for three years with a maximum value of $125,000 for the first year and $100,000 for the second and third years.

“There is some specialized work that needs some outside expertise,” Jack Bebee, general manager F...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023