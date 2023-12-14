Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Re: 'Property Owners Deserve Our Support' [Village News, Delaney letter, 12/7/23]

 
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 5:33pm



I think that when the Fallbrook Community Planning Group is against rezoning the parking lot, as stated in the last two meetings, that’s denying the rezoning.

“What if we don’t like what you plan to do with it?”

The community has started to bypass and will bypass FCPG. Several businesses have done so in the past.

As stated by FCPG when Happy Jug was replaced by McDonalds, “FCPG can’t tell people what to do with their land.”

If I’m not mistaken…also in the Fallbrook revitalization plan, the county noted Fallbrook has excess parking places.

Jan Scott

 

