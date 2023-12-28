Fighting to reduce water bills has been the focus of 2023 for FPUD

More than 120 customers pack the FPUD boardroom at one of several town hall meetings explaining the many benefits of switching water wholesalers. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – This year, we at the Fallbrook Public Utility District have been concentrating on doing everything we can to save you money.

We've heard you, our customers, say that water costs are too high – unsustainable. We listened. And four years ago, we set out on a course to make a change. A big one.

We began working together with Rainbow Municipal Water District to change water suppliers – a move that will save both districts about $7.6 million a year. It was a feat that seemed nearly impossible as we faced hurdle after hurdle: numerous underhanded attempts to stop our switch, lit...