Kids say the funniest things

 
Last updated 12/28/2023 at 2:36pm



Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years. Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer

(At age 20 months Seamus is hopping around the room)...

Seamus: “Fok, fok, fok. Fok, fok, fok.”

(Mom thinks to herself, Oh my goodness! Where did my child learn that horrible curse word? Trying to stay calm)...

Mom: “Hey Seamus. What are you saying?”

Seamus (still hopping): “I’m saying f-f--r-r-og, fog, fog, fok.”

Mom: “Ohhhh!”

___________________

(Jameson, age 3, pulls on Mamma’s arm to get her off the couch)…

Jameson: “Excuse me Mom. Can you un-sit?”

___________________

Jameson, age 3: “Winter’s ice cream is hot cocoa.”

 

