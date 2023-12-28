Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Mid-year budget adjustments fund river park, community center park

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:43pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The mid-year budget adjustments approved Tuesday, Dec. 5, by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors established additional funding for the future San Luis Rey River Park and the Fallbrook Community Center park.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote budgeted additional amounts of $2,653,624.63 for the river park and $100,000 for the community center park. The action also corrected an insufficient appropriation to the North County Fire Protection district from assessments collected from the Horse Creek Ridge community facilities district.

The San Luis Rey River P...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023