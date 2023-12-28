Mid-year budget adjustments fund river park, community center park

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The mid-year budget adjustments approved Tuesday, Dec. 5, by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors established additional funding for the future San Luis Rey River Park and the Fallbrook Community Center park.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote budgeted additional amounts of $2,653,624.63 for the river park and $100,000 for the community center park. The action also corrected an insufficient appropriation to the North County Fire Protection district from assessments collected from the Horse Creek Ridge community facilities district.

The San Luis Rey River P...