RMWD approves lift station construction management contract change order

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District board approved a change order to the construction management contract for the replacement of Lift Station No. 1.

The board’s 5-0 vote authorizes a change order with Valley Construction Management which adds $216,413 to the contract amount. The change order also extends the contract term through March 29, 2024.

Lift Station No. 1 is off of Old River Road and delivers sewage effluent to the City of Oceanside, which has an ocean outfall. The package lift station has three five-horsepower wet well/dry well pumps and a 7...