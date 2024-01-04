FHS Performance Dance team follows regionals win with nationals win

In a team photo, members of the Fallbrook HIgh School Performance Dance team display their medals and trophies won at the national competition, Dec. 2.

Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

Fallbrook High School's Performance Dance team followed its first-place regional competition result with first place in the national competition.

"I'm really proud of them," Anna Haskell, dance program director at Fallbrook High School, said. "They've done an amazing job."

Haskell was raised in Encinitas and attended La Costa Canyon High School. She founded and coached the La Costa Canyon dance team as a volunteer. This is her fourth year teaching dance at Fallbrook High School.

"I'm happy to see the program grow," Haskell said.

Fallbrook's 2022-2...