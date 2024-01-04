Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

FHS Performance Dance team follows regionals win with nationals win

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2024 at 2:51pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

In a team photo, members of the Fallbrook HIgh School Performance Dance team display their medals and trophies won at the national competition, Dec. 2.

Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

Fallbrook High School's Performance Dance team followed its first-place regional competition result with first place in the national competition.

"I'm really proud of them," Anna Haskell, dance program director at Fallbrook High School, said. "They've done an amazing job."

Haskell was raised in Encinitas and attended La Costa Canyon High School. She founded and coached the La Costa Canyon dance team as a volunteer. This is her fourth year teaching dance at Fallbrook High School.

"I'm happy to see the program grow," Haskell said.

Fallbrook's 2022-2...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2024 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2024