Davis and Macnamara honored at SNHU

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Southern New Hampshire University has recognized two Fallbrook residents. Victoria Davis was named to the fall 2023 president’s list, and Jessica Mcnamara was named to the dean’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for...

