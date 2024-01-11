Kids say the funniest things

Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years. Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer

(Expressing love to Daddy)...

Jameson, age 3: "I love you as much as eating a hot dog for breakfast. I love you as big as my bladder gets."

________________

Librarian: "Welcome to our library. Because of the Covid-19 Virus, sitting is not allowed."

Mom whispers to her children: "I wonder why they really won't let us sit down?"

Seamus, age 2: "Cause if you sit down, you'll catch the virus in your butt."

________________

(Racing toy cars down the driveway)...

Seamus, age 2: "I won!"

Jameson, age 4: "The winner gets a spanking!"

Mom: "That's not how it works!"