Kids say the funniest things

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years. Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer
(Expressing love to Daddy)...
Jameson, age 3: "I love you as much as eating a hot dog for breakfast. I love you as big as my bladder gets."
________________
Librarian: "Welcome to our library. Because of the Covid-19 Virus, sitting is not allowed."
Mom whispers to her children: "I wonder why they really won't let us sit down?"
Seamus, age 2: "Cause if you sit down, you'll catch the virus in your butt."
________________
(Racing toy cars down the driveway)...
Seamus, age 2: "I won!"
Jameson, age 4: "The winner gets a spanking!"
Mom: "That's not how it works!"
Reader Comments(0)