Innovative sparks: Potter Junior High team wins 2nd annual FUESD Robotics Tournament

FALLBROOK – Potter Junior High School hosted the second annual Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Robotics Tournament, showcasing the ingenuity and talent of young minds in the field of robotics Friday, Dec. 15. Potter Junior High School announced that amidst the fierce competition, their own team, the Ladies of Lego, emerged in the first-place position.

Teams from Mary Fay Pendleton and San Onofre elementary schools, both K-8 schools, attended, creating an atmosphere charged with innovation and competitive spirit.

The event brought together 10 judges, comprising community member...