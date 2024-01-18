County Board of Supervisors approves appointment of Interim Chief Administrative Officer

Sir Milo Loftin

County of San Diego Communications Office

Sarah Aghassi has been selected by the Board of Supervisors to serve as Interim Chief Administrative Officer for the County of San Diego, bringing more than 20 years of progressively responsible executive-level strategic, political, and operational leadership in both the private and public sectors.

Aghassi most recently served as Deputy Chief Administrative Officer and group General Manager for the county's Land Use and Environment Group, which includes six departments as well as the new Office of Sustainability and Environmental Jus...