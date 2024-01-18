Professional golf tournament to benefit Drew Mings Foundation

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
The 2024 Fallbrook Open, a professional golf tournament, returns to the Golf Club of California, March 18-21. Hosted by the Asher Tour, the event brings a talented group of professional golfers to compete for a $20,000 first prize. The event debuted in 2019 and, this year, proceeds will benefit a noble cause with a local impact, The Drew Mings Foundation.
Andrew "Drew" Mings passed away in a tragic car accident on Aug. 24, 2023, at the young age of 23. This foundation is committed to preserving Drew's memory and will honor his legacy by providing schol...
