Baxter chosen as FCPG first vice-chair

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group voted for its 2024 officers Jan. 16, and Stephani Baxter is the new first vice-chair. Baxter had been the second vice-chair and Roy Moosa had been the first vice-chair. The two exchanged positions with Moosa becoming the second vice-chair. Eileen Delaney was re-elected as the planning group chair and Jim Loge was re-elected as the secretary.

“I’m absolutely honored to be considered for something like this

and ready to continue the work and looking forward to continuing the work with Eileen and Roy,” Baxter said.

Baxter’s mother was raised in Pasadena. Baxter’s father was born in New York, raised in New Jersey, came to Northern California for his Army service, and moved to Southern California after his discharge. Baxter lived in Tujunga for the first six years of her life. The house was at the end of a dirt road.

“It was real country just like Fallbrook,” Baxter said. The family moved to El Toro, and Baxter’s parents lived there for 34 years before moving to Fallbrook four years ago. She followed her El Toro High School graduation with coursework at Azusa Pacific University. “I’ve never really left Southern California,” Baxter said.

She and her husband, Dave Baxter, met when they were working at Simulation Sciences in Brea. She was in marketing and he was in sales. After raising a son, who now lives in New York City, Dave and Stephani Baxter moved from Mission Viejo to Fallbrook in November 2013. “It’s neat that we’re all back here in a country town,” she said.

The Baxter’s had been looking at homes in the Wine Country area across the county line from Fallbrook. They learned of a home in eastern Fallbrook which exceeded their desires while meeting all criteria. The property includes approximately 3 1/2 acres of proteas they cultivate commercially. “God

brought us to Fallbrook in 2013, and we had no idea the plans he had for us in this town,” she said.

Before the Gebhart’s moved out of Fallbrook in 2019, Donna Gebhart was on the Fallbrook Community Planning Group and Al Gebhart was on the Fallbrook Public Utility District board. Stephani Baxter was appointed to Donna Gebhart’s planning group seat and Dave Baxter was appointed to Al Gebhart’s FPUD board seat. Both terms expired at the end of 2020.

Dave Baxter was unopposed for re‑election to the FPUD board. Eleven candidates ran for planning group seats in 2020 with the eight candidates receiving the most votes being elected. Stephani Baxter received the third-most votes, providing her with a full four-year term on the planning group.

“I’ve been assisting Eileen for the last few years on a lot of the business in the planning group and building relationships with the folks at the county,” Baxter said.

Baxter also chairs the planning group’s Parks and Recreation Public Facilities Committee. “I’ll keep chairing parks and rec,” she said.

Moosa will continue to chair the planning group’s Circulation Committee, and he is also the group’s representative to the Fallbrook Community Forum and the Fallbrook Village Association. Moosa is the president of the Fallbrook Village Association and also the president of the Fallbrook Historical Society. “Roy is fantastic,” Baxter said.

The change in positions won’t affect Baxter’s activities on the planning group or elsewhere in the community. “I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” she said. “We’re going to keep working together and doing the best that we can for Fallbrook.”