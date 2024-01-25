Delaney selected as vice-chair of Association of Planning Groups

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The selection of Eileen Delaney as the Association of Planning Groups – San Diego County vice-chair occurred at the organization’s Jan. 10 meeting. Delaney was seated as the entity’s alternate member on the San Diego Association of Governments board Jan. 12.

“I’m thrilled to be able to serve and work with other planning groups,” Delaney said.

The Association of Planning Groups – San Diego County is an advisory member of the SANDAG board. Delaney chairs the Fallbrook Community Planning Group, and on Sept. 18, the planning group voted 13-0 with two members absent to join the Association of Planning Groups. The association consists of community planning groups and community sponsor groups throughout unincorporated San Diego County.

“It’s just one more way to have our voices heard,” Delaney said. “It will serve our unincorporated areas very well.”

SANDAG has transportation planning authority for San Diego County and is also the region’s coordinated public transportation agency with oversight and responsibility for planning and programming of public transportation activities performed by the North County Transit District and Metropolitan Transit Service.

Each of San Diego County’s 18 incorporated cities has representation on the SANDAG board, and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors represents the county on the board. The City of San Diego and County of San Diego have two board members apiece but do not have additional voting power; if the two representatives disagree the weighted vote is split evenly. If one City of San Diego or County San Diego representative is absent the remaining board member’s vote constitutes the entire weighted vote.

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group’s January 2023 meeting included a 14-0 vote with one absence to approve the sending of a letter to SANDAG requesting an advisory member from the unincorporated and predominantly rural areas for more inclusiveness in planning for the region.

The May 23, 2023, Board of Supervisors meeting included a 4-0 vote with one vacant seat to approve a resolution supporting an advisory member to represent the unincorporated county and to direct county staff work with the county’s planning and sponsor groups on a process to select the regular and alternate members. SANDAG’s board granted the Association of Planning Groups – San Diego County advisory membership Dec. 8 with no board members opposed.

The Association of Planning Groups – San Diego County currently consists of the Alpine, Boulevard, Campo/Lake Morena, Crest/Dehesa/Granite Hills/Harbison Canyon, Descanso, Fallbrook, Jamul/Dulzura, Julian, Lakeside, Pine Valley, Rainbow, Ramona, San Dieguito, Spring Valley, Sweetwater, Valle De Oro, and Valley Center planning groups. The Potrero Community Planning Group has not yet held a meeting to approve membership but will place that on the agenda of the group’s next meeting.

The selection of Association of Planning Groups – San Diego County officers began with the nomination for chair. Delaney nominated Ramona Community Planning Group member Robin Joy Maxson, who chaired that planning group in 2021 and 2022. Maxson was unanimously selected. “I think she’ll do an outstanding job,” Delaney said.

Pine Valley Community Planning Group vice-chair Story Vogel then nominated Delaney for the Association of Planning Groups – San Diego County vice-chair position. The vote was unanimous. Alpine Community Planning Group chair Travis Lyon was unanimously chosen as the group’s secretary. Maxson will be the primary representative to the SANDAG board and Delaney will be the alternate.