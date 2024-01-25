How pervasive is voter fraud?

I’m not sure. It’s taking a bit of research to find out. I want to give one website that I found which had a surprising number of lawsuits, etc. proving that there is definitely a problem and it’s across the country. Here is the link in case you want to get a headstart on the piece for next week:

https://www.heritage.org/voterfraud

It’s the Heritage Foundation website and in a sampling of cases across the country, there are 1500 proven instances of Voter Fraud, 1276 Criminal Convictions, 56 Civil Penalties, 120 Diversion Programs, 26 Judicial findings, and 22 Official Findings.

There’s a link to open printable results. It’s obviously a problem. It seems to have been an issue for a long time and we just need to keep rooting out the problems and fixing them. More for next week!