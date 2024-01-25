Re: 'Looking Back at 2023' Part 1, [Village News. Maynard Letter, 1/11 /24]

Maynard’s latest screed is 789 words long! They are all actual words, and the sentences are grammatically correct. But the end result is simply and totally claptrap.

One of his two main themes is: President Biden is not only seditious; he is head of a mafia-type family engaged in every conceivable type of criminality. Many words later, He gives kudos to Rep. James Comer for “exposing Biden’s seditious behavior.”

Whoa! Comer has done nothing of the kind. He initiated impeachment proceedings against President Biden on Sept. 12, 2023, based on a litany of allegations, but not one iota of evidence. As of Jan. 20, 2024, there still is no evidence. Regardless, the impeachment proceedings continue. For source, search on “BBC joe biden impeachment Dec. 13, 2023”

Maynard’s second theme is: Biden is responsible for everything that’s wrong, here, and in the rest of the world. Again, allegations, no evidence. It’s clear Putin started his war by trying to appropriate Ukraine. The mid-East has been in constant, intermittent, turmoil since time immemorial. It just happened that Biden was handed the hot potato of trying to prevent a larger scale war there.

Maynard takes exception to Biden’s handling of the Chinese recon balloon that drifted into U.S. air space (January 2023). Anyone who reads the regular news knows that our Air Force checked out the balloon, determined it not to be a threat, and waited until it was over ocean waters to shoot it down, so as not to risk injuring any citizens. All proper and by the book, not a pretext for starting a shooting war with China, our second largest import/export partner.

Yes, there are problems – housing, homeless, illegal immigrants. But President Biden didn’t create them. If there are economic related problems, they are systemic problems, years in the making.

President Trump had four years to solve the illegal immigrant problem. He didn’t. Inflation was a problem now being solved: from a high of 7% (2021) to 3.4% (2023), on its way to the desired 2%. And what is the current Republican-majority House doing to solve current economic problems? Nothing.

President Biden never said the economy has never been better, but the economic consensus is the U.S. economy is better than it was three years ago (upon Trump’s departure from office) and is on an upward trend,

Despite that, Biden’s approval rating is low for two major reasons: The Republican Party’s media blitz demonizing him or keeping his accomplishments out of the media. And unlike Trump, he is not out grandstanding, saying “Look at me!” But what Biden lacks in charisma, he more than makes up for in getting the job done.

Bidenomics is his master plan for growing our economy continuously from now and through the following decade. Implementing it will ensure employment for workers at wide range of skills and possibilities for advancement.

Key bills in the plan include the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 ($1 trillion+), the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 ($375 billion), and the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 ($280 billion). So what does the Republican Party have planned? Nothing. Something to consider, come voting time.

To wrap up. Mr. Maynard, next time bring some evidence for your allegations. For an example of evidence search on “Youtube WATCH I need 11,000 votes.” You’ll hear Trump demanding a Georgia official “find” the 11,000+ votes he would have needed for a majority there.

John H. Terrell