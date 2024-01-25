Re: 'Regarding a coordinated attack by the left' [Village News, Schembri letter, 1/18/24]

Another word salad from this writer seething with anger and vitriol, no surprises on that front, but the worrisome threat to “Remember these names for future reference” certainly gives one pause.

To what “future reference” is the writer referring? Are these folks to be targeted for their views upon a (God help us) return of Trump and a dictatorial right-wing regime in Washington, turned in by their neighbors to the thought police by people like this letter writer?

The not-so-veiled threats implied with this letter are of a piece with the ugly threats of violence against election workers, judges, prosecutors and anyone else who dares to speak the truth about the criminality, grift and endless lies of Donald Trump.

Georgiana Silvestro