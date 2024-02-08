Parkinson's Support Group to learn about mobility products

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group (NCPSG) Fallbrook invites everyone to join them for their monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to noon held at the Health and Wellness Center 1636 E. Mission Road.

The speakers will be Ben Marsh and Kindra French from 101 Mobility and Sam Bosboom from Rollz Mobility. The topic is “Home Safety for Aging in Place & Mobility Products.”

101 Mobility is the largest full-line provider of mobility and accessibility equipment in the nation, and it works with families across the country to help loved ones to be safe and independent at home. It is also a local resource for stairlifts, ramps, wheelchair lifts, pool lifts and handrails. 101 Mobility offers in-home consultation services to determine what solutions are best for those in need.

Rollz Mobility is a European-based developer of mobility aids that has expanded its operations into the United States market. Renowned for pioneering the first rollator-wheelchair combination in the mobility market, Rollz is dedicated to enhancing people’s daily activities and encouraging greater outdoor mobility.

In addition, Rollz offers a specialized rollator designed for individuals with Parkinson’s disease, significantly enhancing the mobility and quality of life for many affected individuals. Recognizing the health benefits of walking, the design of Rollz rollator walkers is meticulously crafted with this notion in mind.

In addition to the speaker presentations, breakout groups held for a time of sharing, coffee and refreshments will follow the program.

This meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

For more information, call Irene, 760-731-0171 or Lorie, 760-453-3045 or email [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group.