Ballots go out to registered voters for March Presidential Primary Election

Over 1.9 million ballots are on their way to the county’s registered voters for the March presidential primary election. Voters should receive their ballots the week of Monday, Feb. 5. The official ballot packet will also include an “I Voted” sticker.

Early voting begins Monday, Feb. 5 at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the Registrar’s office will be closed Monday, Feb. 19 in observance of Presidents Day.

The Registrar encourages voters to take advantage of the convenience of voting by mail. You can vote from home and return your ballot through the mail – no postage needed – or to any of the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes starting Tuesday, Feb. 6 through the final day of voting Tuesday, March 5.

Remember to sign and date your return ballot envelope. You must sign your return envelope for your vote to count.

Voters who return their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service can track it by signing up for “Where’s My Ballot?”

Voters who prefer to vote in person will have more options to do so when 39 vote centers open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday, Feb. 24.

On Saturday, March 2, an additional 179 vote centers will open for a total of 218. The locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 4. On the final day of voting, March 5, all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Avoid long lines by taking advantage of the early voting. You have the option of casting your ballot at any vote center around the county.

You can find an official ballot drop box or vote center near you inside your voter information pamphlet, or you can look it up online at https://www.sdvote.com.

If you plan to vote for president, the Registrar urgers voters to review each political party’s rules.

Learn more about voting in the March presidential primary at https://www.sdvote.com or call 858-565-5800 or toll free at 800-696-0136.