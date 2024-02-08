Niches offer new option to burial

Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery installed a columbarium section in its Hiram Garden in the middle of the cemetery on Dec. 1. The three columbaria can each house 36 urns of cremated remains and give families an option to burial in the ground.

All regulations were followed in the columbaria's construction which was expensive, but Manager Kathy McGoldrick said people have been asking for a place for urns since she started working there in 2018.

The cemetery is open to the public and to people of all faiths, McGoldrick added. The cemetery also has a scattering garden for those families not able to afford a niche in a columbarium.

First established in 1917, the cemetery still has plenty of space for burials making it the only cemetery in Fallbrook that still has available plots.

Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery is located at 1177 Santa Margarita Road. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with visiting hours seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 760-980-0013.