Poll workers still needed for March Presidential Primary

The Registrar’s office is seeking additional poll workers throughout the county for the March 2024 presidential primary election. Poll workers play an essential role in elections and can serve their community while earning a stipend.

There is a particular need for poll workers who are bilingual in Chinese, Vietnamese and Filipino to work at vote centers located around North County, South Bay and East County.

In addition, the Registrar’s office needs poll workers who are bilingual in Somali for vote centers in Oak Park, and poll workers who are bilingual in Laotian for vote centers in Encanto, Paradise Hills and Bay Terraces.

Federal law requires the Registrar’s office to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

State and county requirements show a need for Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Somali and Persian (Farsi and Dari) speakers at select vote centers across the county.

Under the Voter’s Choice Act, vote centers replace traditional polling places. Vote centers are open throughout the county for an extended period before Election Day. Rather than a single day of service, poll workers are now needed to staff vote centers for up to 11 days in the two weeks before Election Day.

Depending on the assignment, poll workers will receive a stipend ranging from $135 to $160 for each day of service at a vote center between Feb. 24 and March 4. On Election Day, March 5, poll workers will receive a stipend ranging from $220 to $270 due to the extended hours. Those who are bilingual will receive an additional $5 for each day of service at the vote center with an increase to $10 on Election Day.

Responsibilities include:

· Providing excellent customer service

· Assisting voters

· Submitting stipend paperwork

· Attending a two-day, paid poll worker training ($95 daily stipend)

· Opening/closing a vote center

· Answering voter questions

Applicants must be 18 years old, a U.S citizen and registered to vote in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States. Applicants must also provide their own transportation to their assigned vote center.

The Registrar is seeking people who are team players, exhibit strong leadership and customer service skills, and display flexibility, patience and the highest level of integrity at all times. Poll workers must represent the Registrar of Voters in a professional, nonpartisan manner.

Applications are available at https://www.sdvote.com. For more information, call 858-565-5800 or email [email protected].