Suspect named and booked for murder

Julie Reeder and AC Investigations, and Gilberto Gonzales

Homicide detectives arrested 35-year-old Brian Francis Zielinski for killing his stabbing victim, Douglas Hardy, from Escondido, Friday, Feb, 10 at the Econo Lodge in Fallbrook. Zielinski was booked into San Diego Central Jail for 187 (A) PC – Murder.

At about 4:21 p.m., on Friday, Feb 9, Fallbrook Sheriff deputies were called to a scene in the 1600 block of S. Mission Road after receiving a disconnected distress call, according to San Diego Sheriff's Lt. Joseph Jarjura.

Upon arrival, they found an unidentified adult male dead. A witness reported seeing a person, potentially the suspect, fleeing the area on foot with blood-stained clothing and provided a description to the deputies, said Lt. Jarjura.

Following the witness's account, deputies initiated a search and established a perimeter around the area. Subsequently, a neighbor near Palomino and Morro roads reported a suspicious individual in their yard, leading to a foot chase that ended with the suspect's detainment. Sources at the scene noted the individual was found naked with blood on his body in the backyard of a nearby home.

The identity of the victim remains unconfirmed, pending family notification. Homicide investigators are working to uncover the circumstances and motive behind the death. Currently, there are no outstanding suspects, and the investigation is actively continuing.

No information about the suspect is being released at this time by the Sheriff's dept.

Law enforcement, including units from surrounding areas such as Oceanside, San Marcos, and Vista, responded promptly. San Diego Sheriff's Lt. Tingley mentioned that although someone connected to the incident was apprehended, their official status as a suspect remained unconfirmed early on when Village News spoke with him. However, according to a press release at 11 p.m., that person detained is the only suspect in custody and no other suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330, after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.