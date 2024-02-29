FWC Brunch include fashion show in March

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection presents a fashion show and brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, Friday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. The doors will open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping.

Sponsoring the fashion show, Kristin Barbato is owner of Lemonchellos Boutique, which was founded in 2006 in downtown Fallbrook. It was her goal to create a space for women of all ages, shapes and sizes to find something unique that would enhance their natural beauty.

The shop was born in a tiny space with 200 square feet and transformed it into a hideaway filled with elegant clothing and accessories from all around the world, and customers came from near and far. It wasn't long before the shop grew into a new location at Promenade Temecula.

As a wife of a U.S. Marine veteran who served for 27 years, Barbato said it was important to her that her shop always show appreciation and utmost gratitude for those who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Lemonchello's previously won Business of the Year award with special mention of Barbato's attention to detail, eye for style and genuine care for customers.

Speaker Marlene Paltza, who is a former executive assistant, pageant winner and business owner, will share about "True Beauty."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way.

Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations. Reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]. Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.