Issa currently leading in race for 48th Congressional District

Early election results as of 11 pm March 5

In the race for the 48th Congressional District seat, Republican Incumbent Darrell Issa is currently leading with 61.1 percent of the vote. Democratic challengers Stephen Houlahan, Whitney Shanahan and Mike Simon have secured 15.2, 11.9 and 8.2 percent of the vote, respectively while challenger Lucinda Kwh Jahn, who claimed no party preference has secured 1.1 percent of the vote.

The 48th Congressional District includes the Fallbrook/Bonsall/ Pala/Rainbow area, as well as the Southwest Riverside County cities of Murrieta and Temecula, and stretches across most of east San Diego County.

The top two finishers in each of the California State Legislature and U.S. Congress races, regardless of party affiliation, will move on to the November general election.

The same goes for the hotly contested statewide U.S. Senate race where Congressman Adam Schiff (D) currently leads with 33.2 percent of the vote over retired San Deigo Padres first baseman Steve Garvey who has secured 32.4 percent of the vote. The remaining 34.4 percent of votes are split between the other 25 candidates.

President - Statewide Results as of 11 pm

Joseph Biden Dem 1,454,477 90.30% of Dem votes

Donald Trump Rep 782,290 75.30% of Rep votes

Nikki Haley Rep 215,434 20.70% of Rep votes

US Senate Seat Full Term Statewide Results as of 11 pm

Adam Schiff Dem 1,131,478 36.40%

Steve Garvey Rep 913,918 29.40%

U.S. House of Representatives District 48 - San Diego County Results

0% (0 of 310) precincts reporting

March 5, 2024, 8:34 p.m.

Stephen Houlahan Dem 11,811 16.9

Matthew G. Rascon Dem 1,718 2.5

Whitney Shanahan Dem 7,833 11.2

Mike Simon Dem 6,411 9.2

Darrell E. Issa Rep 41,284 59.2 1

Lucinda KWH Jahn NPP 738 1.1

State Assembly 75th District

CARL DEMAIO, REP 30,462 43.41%

KEVIN JUZA DEM 14,185 20.22%

ANDREW HAYES, REP 10,390 14.81%

CHRISTIE DOUGHERTY, DEM 7,523 10.72%

JOY FREW, DEM 5,626 8.02%

JACK FERNANDES, REP 1,981 2.82%

DEMOCRATIC COUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE 75TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

(VOTE FOR 6)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ROSS PIKE, DEM 9,081 12.12%

JUDITH K. WALTERS, DEM 8,851 11.81%

AMI ADMIRE, DEM 8,332 11.12%

JULIE DIAZ MARTINEZ, DEM 6,931 9.25%

JOY FREW, DEM 6,486 8.65%

AISHA CHAUDRY, DEM 6,304 8.41%

RYAN DARSEY, DEM 5,312 7.09%

LAURELYN CHAUDRY, DEM 5,207 6.95%

HANAA ELDEREINY, DEM 5,032 6.71%

ANDI MC NEW, DEM 4,600 6.14%

TOM FREW, DEM 4,493 5.99%

EHAB SHEHATA, DEM 4,327 5.77%

REPUBLICAN COUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE 5TH SUPERVISORIAL DISTRICT

(VOTE FOR 9)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ARMEN KURDIAN, REP 13,285 7.12%

LAURA BASSETT , REP 11,729 6.29%

COREY GUSTAFSON, REP 11,126 5.96%

REBECCA D. JONES, REP 10,879 5.83%

ALANA SORENSEN, REP 9,916 5.32%

MATT STOCKTON REP 8,911 4.78%

JACK FERNANDES, REP 8,714 4.67%

KORI JENSEN, REP 8,560 4.59%

LEE J. DE MEO, REP 8,445 4.53%

BRETT WILKINS, REP 8,182 4.39%

PATTI A. SIEGMANN, REP 7,736 4.15%

DANE M. WHITE, REP 7,214 3.87%

DUANE SIEGMANN, REP 7,098 3.81%

JOSHUA RAINES, REP 7,004 3.75%

RICHARD NEWTON, REP 6,379 3.42%

DARIN SELNICK, REP 6,300 3.38%

JOE GARCIA, REP 5,798 3.11%

JOHN B. FRANKLIN, REP 5,436 2.91%

EDWARD MUSGROVE, REP 4,665 2.50%

MICHAEL A. SANNELLA, REP 4,395 2.36%

ROARKE SHANLEY, REP 3,618 1.94%

THOMAS P. MORRISSEY, REP 3,106 1.67%

JOHN MURPHY, REP 2,714 1.45%

KIMBERLY MEAD, REP 2,641 1.42%

MICHAEL A. CICERON, REP 2,298 1.23%

BETH BARNUM, REP 2,182 1.17%

ROSE "ROSIE" HIGUERA, REP 2,101 1.13%

MICHAEL DELANEY, REP 1,747 0.94%

DAVID VINCENT, REP 1,680 0.90%

SUSAN CUSTER, REP 1,196 0.64%

LIS PHILLIPS, REP 1,080 0.58%

JUAN RIVERA, REP 408 0.22%