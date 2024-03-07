Fallbrook Chamber announces March events

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events planned. They include:

Monday, March 11 – Educational Seminar presented by Jorden, Buechner & Serranzana – Employment Law Workshop at Chamber, 10 a.m.

Thursday, March 14 – SunUpper hosted by Go Be Rewarded, 9 a.m.

Friday, March 15 – Business Breakfast Club at Bakin it Up, 9 a.m. (members only)

Wednesday, March 20 – SunDowner hosted by Rotary Club of Bonsall at Backdraft Bar & Grill, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22 – Lunch Mob at Firehouse Que & Brew, Noon

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.