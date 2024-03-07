FVCC donates to FHS Auto Shop

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club makes around 20 separate monetary donations a year to worthy nonprofits in and around the Fallbrook community.

Last year, members of the Board of Directors of FVCC met with Dennis Johnson, Fallbrook High School auto shop teacher and asked what could FVCC do for the Warriors' Auto Shop that would be something the students could use to help with their projects and learning assignments.

Johnson talked with the students and then advised the FVCC that they would like a professional rolling multi-drawer tool chest and tools to fill it. It would be used to have all the tools needed for any particular task and rolled right up to the vehicle being worked on, shortening the distances needed to get and return tools from a central tool crib.

FVCC went to work and researched various companies that make and sell mobile, high-quality tool chests and tools to outfit the chest. The Lifetime Warranty tools and rolling chest from Harbor Freight was chosen and was delivered to Johnson and his fourth period Auto Shop students on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

At this time, there is under construction a new building on campus for a new Wood Shop, Auto Shop, and Metal Shop, an exciting time to be in shop classes at FHS. Five FVCC members brought a vintage car to the presentation, Doug Allen – 1959 Ford F100, Ron Mintle – '71 Cuda, Steve Shapiro – 1970 Chevelle SS, and Gary Luedtke – 2010 Porsche Cayman S.

All the vehicles were fired up and the students swarmed every one of them, talking to each owner about the specifics of the engines, modifications, and all things cars.

FVCC donates funds all year long from proceeds it makes from the annual car show held on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, this year May 26, on Main Avenue in Fallbrook. Two hundred vehicles have already registered and the swap meet vendors are signing up fast.

To register a car or get a Swap Space, go to http://www.fallbrookvintagecarclub.org, scroll down, and look for the Car Show red tabs. FHS Auto Shop students have volunteered with various tasks to help the FVCC the day of the car show, on site. Chuck Pedigo, FVCC, coordinates this yearly with Dennis Johnson.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.