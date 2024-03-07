All the news that fits

I couldn’t decide whether to laugh or groan over this one. You may know that Republican legislators have been working for some time on building a case against Hunter Biden and an impeachment case against President Biden. They thought they finally had both locked down with testimony from FBI informant Alexander Smirnoff, who claimed he had solid evidence implicating both Bidens in a bribery scheme.

“Smirnov (falsely) reported to the FBI in June 2020 that executives associated with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each in 2015 or 2016, prosecutors said in an indictment. Smirnov told his handler that an executive claimed to have hired Hunter Biden to “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems.” On further analysis, it turns out the so-called evidence was just something Smirnof had concocted out of thin air. For source, search on “Time FBI Informant Charged With Lying About Bidens’ Ties to Ukrainian Energy Company”

Regardless, honoring the grand traditions of the Keystone Cops and the Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight, Republican legislators will soldier on, and on, and on….

Meanwhile, there’s more fallout from Trump having packed the Supreme Court, setting it up to void Roe v Wade. That led anti-abortion states to enact faith-based legislation declaring potential children (in the womb) to be persons under the law, thus equating abortion with murder or manslaughter. There is no historical or scientific basis for this position. As I’ve said before, the legislators involved are practicing medicine without a license.

Now another shoe has dropped. In Alabama, a judge has declared a couple can make a charge of wrongful death because embryos that had been produced for an IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) procedure for them were accidentally destroyed. In other words, embryos are persons regardless of how they were produced.

Here's what the judge said to support his legal opinion: “Human life cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God, who views the destruction of His image as an affront to Himself. This is true of unborn human life no less than it is of all other human life. That even before birth, all human beings bear the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory.”

I could picture that coming from a pulpit. But in a legal office? These Republican efforts to merge Church and State must be stopped.

John H. Terrell