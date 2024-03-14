Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Find the right pet at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

Kiki and Kush are 5-year-old-bonded sisters who have found themselves in need of a new Furever Family since theirs moved out of the country. They are sweet and very sociable, love attention and will tell you all about their day when you get home. When you adopt an adult kitty you know exactly what you are getting and with these two cute sisters you get pure love and devoted companionship. To meet these two kitties, email [email protected].

Nico is a small but solid male terrier mix. He is about 2 years old and weighs 15lbs. Nico is very friendly, curious and adventurous and also has a cute little mohawk. He loves a lap, but small children and male dogs make him anxious. Nico is neutered, micro chipped, and vaccinated and ready for his fur-ever home. To meet Nico, email [email protected].

