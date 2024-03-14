Boot Drive to benefit burn survivors

count
North County Fire Senior Explorer Cadets Christopher Salas, left, and Joey Miramontes, both going on three years volunteer service, are out promoting and collecting donations for the Boot Drive, March 7.
Captain Tony Fieri is in charge of the Fallbrook Firefighter Boot Drive; he has been with North County Fire for 20 years. North County Fire's goal was to raise $10,000 or more with the Boot Drive.
Scan the bar code to bring you to the website for the Young Burn Survivors Camp fund. Here you can sign up as a volunteer or contribute your donation.
Christopher Salas, a volunteer Cadet Firefighter, flies his drone to get an overview of the Boot Drive at Mission and Ammunition roads.
Volunteers look for donors to the Boot Drive at the intersection of Ammunition and South Mission roads.
NCFPD Paramedic Robert Gutierrez signs in for the North County Fire Firefighter Boot Drive.
