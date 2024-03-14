Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUHS students take firsts in speech

Participating in the Region 9 Migrant Ed Speech Tournament are, from left, teacher Cesar Rodriguez and students Julio Tovar, Adalinda Padilla, Juliana Maldonado and, in front, Maria Matias.

FALLBROOK – Four Fallbrook Union High School students participated in Region 9 Migrant Ed Speech Tournament, Saturday, March 9. Julio Tovar won first place and Juliana Maldonado won second place in the Prepared Speech. Adalinda Padilla won first place for Extemporaneous Speech.

Teacher Cesar Rodriguez worked hard to prepare these students for this competition. Tovar and Padilla will be representing Region 9 Migrant Education at the State Speech and Debate Tournament in Monterey, California on May 4.

Submitted by the FUHS Migrant Education Program.

