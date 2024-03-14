FUHS students take firsts in speech

FALLBROOK – Four Fallbrook Union High School students participated in Region 9 Migrant Ed Speech Tournament, Saturday, March 9. Julio Tovar won first place and Juliana Maldonado won second place in the Prepared Speech. Adalinda Padilla won first place for Extemporaneous Speech.

Teacher Cesar Rodriguez worked hard to prepare these students for this competition. Tovar and Padilla will be representing Region 9 Migrant Education at the State Speech and Debate Tournament in Monterey, California on May 4.

Submitted by the FUHS Migrant Education Program.