High schoolers shine as Students of the Month

North Coast Church hosted the Fallbrook Union High School District's Students of the Month celebration, Thursday, March 7, launching us into the spring season.

This month's teenagers didn't disappoint as usual, with shining stars Christopher De La Cruz from Ivy High School, Alexa Moya, Meadow Sander and Susie Urrutia from Fallbrook High School.

Here are a few character highlights from this month's super stellar students:

Fallbrook High School

Alexa Moya (nominated by Adriana Lopez and Anna Haskell)

With an impressive 3.9 GPA, Moya and her family are very proud, her mom being a counselor at FHS.

Says another of her mentors, Lopez, "Alexa is a remarkable student – definitely a do-er. She has taken the initiative and the advantage of doing a year's worth of college level prep courses at Palomar College through the high school's enterprising program."

Adds one of Moya's English teachers, "She is a unique student who struggled with ESL and – without ever being asked – always helps out the other kids who are struggling because that's just who she is. She wants everyone to have equal academic advantages."

Meadow Sander (nominated by FHS teacher Cody Chavez)

With a 3.8 GPA and ruler of all things music and community service, nominating teacher Chavez said, "Meadow is the ultimate stand-out student and exemplifies what a Student of the Month is."

Whether it be band, JROTC, rugby, cyber security, Fallbrook Food Pantry and Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary do-gooder, Sander is a force to be reckoned with and is influencing our community in a big way. Chavez said, "Since her first day in my class, she asked the most challenging questions and I'd say, 'Meadow, that's above my pay grade, but I'm going to find out and get back to you.'"

Sander said she wants to pursue a career in environmental science due to Chavez's influence, with a secondary eye on aviation.

Susie Urrutia (nominated by FHS teacher Marin Pinnell and Anna Haskell)

With a stellar 4.1 GPA and many AP and International Baccalaureate classes under her belt, Urrutia manages to continue a serious dance program at North Coast Academy of Dance as both a student and instructor, as well as being a Dance Team Captain and vacation bible school volunteer at one of our local churches.

Pinnell said oh-so-eloquently of Urrutia, "She is like a ballet pointe shoe. The shoe is dedicated to the wearer, and works to support the whole body – like Susie does for the Fallbrook High School body."

Adds her long-time instructor/owner Cassandra at NCAD, "Her mind is like a steel trap – you can throw anything at her and it sticks like glue. You never have to repeat yourself...she's amazing that way."

Ivy High School

Christopher De La Cruz (nominated by Jaime Miramontes and Principal Lauren Gardiner)

It's been said that school isn't for everyone. De La Cruz came by this honestly. He wasn't feeling it. He'd lost his love of learning and didn't want to go past eighth grade with all the challenges he'd faced.

But something motivated this amazing kid to go from coming to Ivy High School with barely enough academic credits to count on one hand to powering through to graduate on track, having logged approximately 60 credits which means cramming approximately four years of high school into two years. We're happy to report that De La Cruz will be off to a successful career of his choosing due to his valiant efforts these past few years.

Cheers to all our FUHSD students and community members who do the hard work and rally to support these kids so they can thrive and positively impact our hearts and community.

Let it not be forgotten that as such, there are ways our community rallies back to bring success full-circle. Reach out to the Fallbrook Alumni Association, Fallbrook PTSA, Pacific Western Bank, Fallbrook Village Rotary Club, Fallbrook Vintage Car Club, Fallbrook Women's Club, Republican Women of California/Fallbrook, Bonsall Woman's Club, Fallbrook's Angel Society and American Association of University Women for scholarship information and next time you're in town, make sure to thank and patronize the additional sponsors – Dr. Eric Ramos (optometrist), Fallbrook Printing, Fallbrook Propane, Major Market, Starbucks and Youngren Construction.

For scholarship information feel free to contact Lynne Grantham at 760-214-1755 or [email protected].