Rainbow Water appoints new board member to Division 3

FALLBROOK – The Rainbow Municipal Water District Board of Directors announced the appointment of Cari Dale to the Division 3 vacancy. Dale, a resident of Fallbrook since 2001 with 30 years of management experience in water and wastewater utilities, was sworn into office at the Tuesday, Feb. 27, board meeting.

Dale is the former director of water utilities for Oceanside, where she oversaw over 150 professionals in the full-service water, wastewater and recycled water programs. While at the city of Oceanside, she managed the annual operating budget of $114 million and a capital budget of $91 million.

"We are pleased with the board's decision to appoint a seasoned professional with a wealth of knowledge in the water industry," Jake Wiley, general manager of Rainbow Water, said. "Her long-standing relationships in the community and professional experience will be an asset to our board."

Before working at city of Oceanside, Dale served as operations manager for Olivenhain Municipal Water District and oversaw day-to-day operations and maintenance for water and sewer utilities as the assistant general manager at Carlsbad Municipal Water District. She began her career at the city of Ontario with a variety of positions including environmental programs manager and assistant utilities director.

Dale received numerous accolades and industry recognitions over the past 30 years, and in 2022, she was awarded the Recycled Water Advocate of the Year from WaterReuse California. She holds a master's degree in public administration with emphasis in water resources management from California State University San Bernardino and a bachelor's degree in biology from Macalester College.

Dale fills a position left vacant in December with the departure of Miguel Gasca, who stepped down from the board to move out of the area.

