Silver alert: 94 yr old woman missing FOUND

11:03 a.m. Update:

Village News reached out to the surrounding business' and spoke with Carmen Maya. Carmen saw the reported missing woman as she was opening the door at a local eye doctor and was able to recognize her by the description given by SD Sheriff Helicopter. It has been confirmed that the missing woman has been found, safe.

A 94-yr-old woman at risk was reported to have walked away from her daughter's car in the 500 block of Elder this morning. The ASTREA helicopter is saying she is a white woman with pink pants and a light sweater and a headband. If seen, please call 911.