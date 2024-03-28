FUESD LCAP Community Partner Forum spurs collaboration and innovation for Fallbrook students

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District recently hosted a highly productive LCAP Community Partner Forum, a pivotal event that brought together influential community and organizational leaders from across Fallbrook and the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

This gathering served as a dynamic platform for district leaders to engage in profound dialogue, discussing overarching district goals and initiatives, while also receiving invaluable feedback from those deeply embedded in the fabric of the Fallbrook community.

District leaders shared FUESD's Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP). This three year plan serves as a living, breathing roadmap guiding FUESD's educational endeavors over the next three years. Superintendent Monika Hazel underscored the significance of the insights and contributions from community partners in molding the educational journey of Fallbrook students.

"Collaboration with our community is paramount for our students' growth," Hazel said. "We are grateful for the invaluable support of our community and organizational leaders, an integral component of our mission. Their steadfast commitment emphasizes the significance of cultivating robust connections with those who lead our community."

The forum, held on Tuesday, March 19, witnessed a group of diverse voices converging at the FUESD District Office. Attendees engaged in vibrant and constructive discussions, sharing multifaceted perspectives and offering insights that will directly inform the strategic direction and initiatives outlined in the LCAP.

The LCAP Community Partner Forum exemplified FUESD's unwavering commitment to cultivating a collaborative approach to education, where the voices of community stakeholders are not merely acknowledged but actively embraced and incorporated into the fabric of decision-making processes.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.