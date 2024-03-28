Bonsall Unified is honored with its third Purple Star Recognition

BONSALL – The California Department of Education awards the Purple Star Award to schools that provide exceptional support to military families. Of the over 10,000 schools in the state of California only 44 received the Purple Star designation in 2024.

Bonsall Unified has been recognized for its commitment to meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families at all of their school sites. This is the third year in a row that Bonsall Unified School District has received this recognition.

The achievement will be commemorated on April 4 with keynote speaker Commanding General, MCI West - MCB Camp Pendleton, Brigadier General Jason G. Woodworth and other dignitaries from the community. For more information, contact [email protected]

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.