Bonsall Woman's Club honors its 2024 Volunteer of the Year

Last updated Mar 28, 2024 11:1am0
Village News/Courtesy photos

Long-time Bonsall resident Sydne Gilbert is selected as the Bonsall Woman's Club Volunteer of the Year.

BONSALL – Recognized for her dedication, enthusiasm and leadership in her role as a volunteer for the Bonsall Woman's Club and community, Sydne Gilbert was named the 2024 "Volunteer of the Year" at the BWC general meeting in March.

"Her strong commitment performing volunteer service has certainly contributed to the success of the BWC fundraisers," BWC co-First Vice President Mary Jane Poulter announced in her presentation of a bouquet of roses and a theme clock. Poulter co-chaired the committee to choose the recipient.

When she joined the club in 2000, Gilbert immediately got involved in club activities. She has held the offices of First Vice President-Dean of Chairs, Second Vice President-Membership, Third Vice President-Programs, and Corresponding Secretary, and served as chair of "Critter Causes" because she loves animals.

As the Corresponding Secretary, she has also chaired the "Charitable Donations" committee, which oversees the annual allocation and distribution of the funds that BWC raises during the year. Gilbert actively participates on annual fundraising committees, such as the upcoming "Viva Las Vegas" spring fundraiser which will be held May 7. She has been nominated to serve again as Second Vice President next year, which runs June 1 – May 31, 2025.

Selecting Sydne Gilbert, center, as the 2024 BWC Volunteer of the Year are committee members, from left, Helen Poddoubnyi, Bev York, Mary Jane Poulter, Cindy Gibson Floyd and Connie Jordan.

Gilbert balances her home business, which is a producing vineyard, with family and volunteer service, and is an avid fan of NASCAR racing.

Joining Poulter on the committee to select the Volunteer of the Year were Bev York, co-First Vice President; Helen Poddoubnyi, past Volunteer of the Year; and Cindy Gibson Floyd and Connie Jordan, co-Second Vice President.

BWC meetings are held at the Bonsall Community Center on the first Thursday of each month. The April 4 meeting will feature a presentation by Fallbrook Senior Care and Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center. More information about BWC can be found on the website: bonsallwomansclub.org and the BWC Facebook page.

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.

