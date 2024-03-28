FPUD directors' per diem increased to $134

The Fallbrook Public Utility District’s Administrative Code stipulates that per diem pay is to be reviewed annually, and any increase is limited to 5%. The per diem pay for FPUD directors had been $127.63, and when a Feb. 26 hearing date for the increase was set at FPUD’s Jan. 22 board meeting, the planned increase was to $134.01. FPUD opted to round that figure down by one cent, so FPUD directors will now be paid $134 for meetings.

The FPUD board vote Feb. 26 was 5-0. A recommended increase requires a public hearing to be set, and the increase will not take effect until at least 60 days after the meeting.

The 60-day period allows for registered voters in the district to collect signatures for a referendum. The new rate will thus take effect April 29. FPUD’s next regular board meeting is scheduled for April 22, and per diem pay for other meetings is also allowed for other meetings or events related to district business.

FPUD is the water district with the third lowest per diem pay. Valley Center Municipal Water District board members receive $100 for each meeting. The per diem for Lakeside Water District directors is $125, and that amount has been unchanged since August 1989 and is given only for full board meetings rather than for committee meetings.