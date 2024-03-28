FUESD honored as Purple Star District for dedication to military families

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District announces its designation as a California Purple Star School District, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families.

Every single school within the district applied for and was awarded the prestigious Purple Star designation, positioning FUESD as one of the pioneering districts nationwide to achieve this remarkable feat.

The California Purple Star School Designation Program aims to alleviate the challenges faced by military-connected students and their families during transitions by identifying schools that excel in providing critical support services. By publicly recognizing schools that meet specific criteria, the program helps guide military families to educational institutions that are best equipped to address their unique needs.

"At FUESD, supporting military families is integral to our core values and mission," said Superintendent Monika Hazel. "We recognize the sacrifices and challenges military families encounter, and we are committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive."

FUESD's comprehensive approach to meeting the needs of military-connected students extends beyond academic support to encompass social-emotional well-being, community integration, and family engagement.

Through specialized programs, dedicated staff members, and collaborative partnerships with military installations and support organizations, FUESD ensures that military families feel welcomed, valued, and supported throughout their educational journey.

"The Purple Star designation is not just an accolade for us; it's a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to serving those who serve our country," Hazel added. "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition and remain steadfast in our dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all students and families."

The Purple Star Program sets standards for schools to demonstrate their commitment to supporting military-connected students and families, thereby fostering a sense of belonging and stability within the school environment. Through centralized knowledge, stakeholder networks, and enhanced cultural competency, the program aims to create a supportive ecosystem for military families as they navigate transitions.

FUESD's holistic approach to supporting military families not only aligns with the core principles of the Purple Star Program but also reflects the district's steadfast commitment to equity, inclusivity, and student success.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.