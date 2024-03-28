Heyneman named a 'Distinguished Woman'

SAN DIEGO – Since 1987, the Legislative Women's Caucus has encouraged all legislators to recognize a special woman in their district each year in honor of "Women's History Month," which occurs in March.

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones named Ginger Couvrette of Poway the "Woman of the Year for Senate District 40," March 15. Jones also honored 10 "Distinguished Women of California Senate District 40" that day.

In addition to our 'Woman of the Year,' we have many noteworthy and honorable women in Senate District 40," continued Jones. "All these women help make our community thrive and they all deserve recognition."

One of whom was Jackie Heyneman of Fallbrook, who was nominated by Nancy Heins-Glaser for her work with Save Our Forest, Fallbrook Scarecrow Days, "Perking up the Pico" and the "Take a Seat" fundraiser.

Three other Fallbrook residents were recognized that day. The Honorable Ernest J. Dronenburg, Jr. had the East County Archives Reading room dedicated in his name in October 2023. He served as the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk from 2010-2022, among other county positions.

Artist Joel Anderson, 31 years old from Fallbrook, is an artist, animator, author, illustrator, and public speaker, who speaks on autism, inclusion and friendship, sharing that God made everyone with a purpose. He is loaning the Senator an eagle painting that he created.

Free-lance writer and 21-year affiliate of Reeder Media, Nathalie Taylor's certificate reads, "In special recognition of your unyielding dedication to the betterment of the community being recognized with 106 professional journalism and writing awards from 2004 to 2023. Congratulations on your achievements."