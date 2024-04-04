A Beacon of Hope: The story of Hope House Fallbrook

In the "Friendly Village" of Fallbrook, a series of events unfolded, leading to the birth of a beacon of hope for many women in dire circumstances.

It all began in November when Bonnie Vice reached out to the community in search of a dresser for a newcomer to their men's homeless ministry, the Jesus House. What came next was nothing short of a miracle, a testament to how a simple act of kindness can evolve into a monumental project aimed at serving the most vulnerable.

Barry Wallace, upon seeing Vice's request, sent a rather unexpected text message. Instead of offering a dresser, he presented an opportunity that would soon transform into a community-wide mission. Wallace and his wife, Stephanie, had a large home they thought could serve a future ministry. While initially there seemed to be no immediate need for such a large space, the very fabric of this narrative was about to change.

The very next day, Vice and her team met with Carolyn Koole, executive director of the Fallbrook Hope Clinic for Women. The meeting was shrouded in mystery, with no clear agenda, yet what emerged from this conversation was a glaring need within the community.

Koole shared heart-wrenching stories of women arriving at the clinic in desperate conditions, with nowhere to go, often caught in the vicious cycle of domestic violence. This revelation struck a chord with Vice, steering her heart and purpose towards a direction she hadn't anticipated – women's ministry.

Reflecting on this pivotal moment, Vice recalls, "God told me this was something I needed to be involved in." This divine nudge was all it took for a vision to crystallize. The team revisited Wallaces' offered house, seeing it through a new lens. It wasn't just a house; it was the perfect haven for a women's shelter, a sanctuary for healing and hope.

The discovery of a shared need among north county clinics for housing pregnant women and their children further solidified their resolve. Vice took a leap of faith, establishing a nonprofit, Two Sandwiches, and registering a DBA, Hope House Fallbrook. The mission was clear: to create a home, not just a shelter, where women could find safety, support, and a chance to rebuild their lives.

The rallying cry for community support was met with overwhelming positivity. Local businesses, churches, and residents came together, embodying the spirit of unity and compassion.

Fundraising efforts were launched, with a target goal of $75,000 by the end of April, 2024 to open the doors of Hope House Fallbrook. The campaign leveraged the platform Givesendgo.com where people are invited to donate any amount to https://hopehousefallbrook.org/.

Hope House Fallbrook represents more than just a shelter; it is a testament to the power of community, faith, and the belief that everyone deserves a chance at a safer, better life.

It is a sanctuary where women can heal from their emotional and spiritual wounds, receive comprehensive care, and become part of a nurturing family. The initiative underscores the community's commitment to being a part of the solution, offering a ray of hope and a path toward healing and independence for women and their children facing great challenges.

As Vice reflected on the journey, she noted, "This is not just a project. It's a calling, a community effort where the need is so great. Who wouldn't want to contribute to such a worthy cause?"

Hope House Fallbrook stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when compassion, faith, and community converge to address the needs of the most vulnerable among us.

For more information or to offer help, email [email protected].