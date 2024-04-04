Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County Employees give $102K in grants

Shauni Lyles, County of San Diego Communications Office | Last updated Apr 04, 2024 8:15pm0
The County Employees’ Charitable Organization distributed $101,507 in grants to 58 local nonprofit programs and the Employee Crisis Fund at its annual awards ceremony at the County Operations Center, Friday, March 29.

Several local nonprofits, including health clinics, homeless service providers, after school programs and more, received grants. Among them was the Fallbrook Land Conservancy was given $1,037 to buy gardening tools (shovels, hoes) for its Environmental Education & Restoration Program.

CECO has been the charitable arm of the County of San Diego since 1956 and strives to lend a hand to the community by way of grants to local nonprofit programs and assistance to employees and retirees in need. One hundred percent of donations made to CECO are distributed back to the community.

Submitted by the County Employees’ Charitable Organization.

