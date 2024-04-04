Newcomers visit Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Exhibit

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers recently held an enjoyable Girls Just Want to Have Fun event led by member Eileen Weeks. The popular Girls Just Want to Have Fun events are a great way to make new friends while engaging in a variety of fun and creative activities which include get togethers at members' homes as well as attending local attractions and special events.

The Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit tour took place Feb. 22 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The Newcomers thoroughly enjoyed the exhibit which provides viewers with a visually stunning and evocative immersive experience by incorporating both still and moving art to showcase over 300 of Van Gogh's paintings as they flow across every surface, accompanied by a moving symphonic score that includes an instrumental version of Don McLean's 1971 ode to the painter, "Vincent."

Following the Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit, the Newcomers also enjoyed a lively meal at the nearby El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant, including the delicious $1.19 fish tacos special!

The Girls Just Want to Have Fun events provide well planned enriching activities each month. Fallbrook Newcomers extends a warm welcome to all future Newcomers.

Social meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month at Christ the King Church at 10 a.m. The upcoming April 11 meeting will feature Marci Eisenstadt, publicity co-chair for the Fallbrook Garden Club. The presentation will include a discussion of tips and tricks that make gardening fun, along with a list of helpful resources for gardening enthusiasts.

For more information about Fallbrook Newcomers and upcoming events, visit https://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com or email [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.