Cornell elected to Avocado Board of Directors

BLOOMINGTON – Temecula avocado farmer John Cornell was recently elected to the Index Fresh, Inc. Board of Directors. Cornell will be the sole representative from the Southern California growing districts at the 110-year-old company, formerly a cooperative.

Over the last 20 years, according to the Index, “California’s share of the U.S. avocado market has fallen from 80% to less than 10%. The southern districts (Temecula, Fallbrook, and Escondido) have fallen from 65% of California’s avocado harvest to less than 30%. In recent years payment terms to California growers have changed. Cornell’s addition to the board of directors will help ensure that local growers have a great voice within the avocado supply chain.”

All other directors elected to the company board are avocado farmers from the northern growing districts of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo.

Submitted by Index Fresh, Inc.