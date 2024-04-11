Rally for Children to host Arts in the Park April 28

FALLBROOK – Rally for Children will hold the 29th annual “Arts in the Park” Sunday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Live Oak Park. The free event will feature 34 booths sponsored by many local organizations and schools.

There will be face painting, walking sticks, ceramic tile painting, yarn dolls, paper flower butterflies and crafts for children to make and take home. The park rangers will have raptors on exhibit; Wild Wonders will bring an array of animals, and the reptiles will once again be there.

Stage performances will include Potter Jr. High Folklorico Ballet Dancers, NVoice Studios Glee Club & the Neighbor Tones, CAST Academy Dancers – “Spring is Here!” and CAST Academy – “Annie” Musical Production. And new this year, Fallbrook Music Society will present strolling musicians throughout the day.

To enjoy lunch while you’re at the park, purchase food from the many food booths. Village Rotary will have hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and soft drinks. The Yogurt Palace will be bringing their delicious Yogurt. Rally for Children will have pizza from Little Caesar’s. Picnic tables are close by where you can enjoy lunch and also have a view of the performances on the stage.

Free bus shuttles are available from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. departing from both the Maie Ellis Educational Center and Potter Jr. High School, dropping off at Live Oak Park and the reverse on the return route. Buses will be back at each site approximately every 20-30 minutes.

This event is co-sponsored by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program.

Submitted by Rally for Children.