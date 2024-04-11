SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

April 2

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Found property

400 blk Summit Ave. Personate to get money/property [Over $400]

3600 blk La Canada Rd. Subject stop - Misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

400 blk Alturas Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

2300 blk Trails End 5150 - Mental health crisis - 72 hr observation

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Simple battery and vandalism [$400 or less]

Reche Rd. / Calmin Dr, Follow up investigation - Simple battery

April 3

31400 blk Golf Club Dr. Violate domestic violence court order

April 4

1000 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Fail to obey court order of juvenile court and possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

S. Mission Rd. / Ash St. Arrest - Subject stop - Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency) and obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician

1700 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Possess weapon/etc at school

3500 blk Lake Circle Dr. Obtain money/etc. by false pretenses [Over $950]

400 blk N. Vine St. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health crisis - 72 hr observation

6800 blk W. Lilac Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury, felony other agency’s warrant, battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

April 5

39900 blk Daily Rd. Arrest - Elder abuse/neglect

1700 blk Woodlark Ln. Obtain money/etc. by false pretenses [Over $950]

2800 blk Green Canyon Rd. Arrest - Assault w/deadly weapon: not firearm, cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult

Via Casitas Arrest - Welfare check - Felony bench warrant our agency and misdemeanor bench warrant our agency

April 7

700 blk Hillcrest Ln. Petty theft

3000 blk Via De Todos Santos Petty theft - From vehicle

200 blk S. Brandon Rd. Theft from elder/dependent adult [embezzlement of $950 or less]

April 8

1900 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Personate to get money/property [over $400]