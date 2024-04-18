Discover Fallbrook Community Expo set for May 17

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Discover Fallbrook Community Expo Friday, May 17, at The Vineyard at 1924 from 3-6 p.m. The community is invited to "Discover Fallbrook!" as Chamber member businesses will be showcased. Come learning about their products and services plus enjoy some networking opportunities.

Attendees can learn about member businesses, ask questions, collect information and make some new contacts. Bring those business cards and network with everyone. No cards? No problem. This event is for everyone.

Exhibitor booths are for Chamber business members only, but the event is free and open to the public. All Chamber members have the added opportunity to provide coupons or flyers for a nominal fee. Details for the expo can be found at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Firehouse Que & Brew will be there with their food truck, a no-host bar will be provided by the Vineyard at 1924, exhibitors will have giveaways and more. Listen to the music of the Gin 'N Tonix with your friends and colleagues May 17, and "Discover Fallbrook!"

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.