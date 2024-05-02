Fallbrook Newcomers hosts a festive Havana Nights Party

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers recently held a fun and festive Havana Nights Dinner Party hosted by Newcomers Events Director Candice Kelly and her dedicated events committee members. The popular Newcomers themed dinner parties are a great way to make new friends while enjoying a delicious meal in a relaxing environment.

The Havana Nights Party took place on April 13, at the lovely home of Tom Moser and Christy Gordon and included a delicious Cuban style dinner, drinks and yummy desserts.

The Newcomers, many of whom were decked out in colorful attire including some very creative floral and fruity headdresses and fedoras, enthusiastically embraced the Havana Nights Party theme while they enjoyed themselves dancing in a Conga line around the pool.

The memorable Havana Nights Dinner Party is a testament to the Fallbrook Newcomers' commitment to providing a wide variety of fun and engaging activities for its members. In a show of appreciation, as Newcomer Mindy C. commented "It was a wonderful party! Beautiful decor, delicious food and good friends. Thank you Candice and Crew."

Social meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month at Christ the King Church at 10 a.m. The upcoming May 9 meeting will feature Karla Ibarra, executive director for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and enhancing the rural character of Fallbrook.

The presentation will include a discussion of the mission and vision of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, including what is happening with it now and going forward.

For more information about Fallbrook Newcomers and upcoming events, visit https://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com or email [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.