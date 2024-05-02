Senior center to celebrate 50th all week

FALLBROOK – The staff of the Fallbrook Senior Center extends an invitation to the community to commemorate the center’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Week, taking place from May 13 to May 17 with the following events.

Monday, May 13 – 12:30 p.m. – Fallbrook Storytelling Festival Premiere at the Senior Center Auditorium, 399 Heald Lane. Enjoy short three-minute videos capturing some of the local residents. Snacks will be provided at this free event.

Tuesday, May 14 – 10:30 a.m. – Lunch will be held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane with Mariachi entertainment. Tacos and dancing, first come, first served. The cost is $5 for 50 and older, $12 for under age 50.

Wednesday, May 15 – 12:30 p.m. – Magician/Mentalist Jerry Langford will do a show at the Senior Center Auditorium, 399 Heald Lane. Snacks will be provided at this free event.

Thursday, May 16 – 10:30 a.m. – Lunch will be held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane with 50s-60s music by Singer/Entertainer Barry Allen Cohen. First come, first served. The cost is $5 for 50 and older, $12 for under age 50.

Friday, May 17 – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Fallbrook Vintage Car Club display and Fallbrook Ukulele Strummers at the Fallbrook Senior Center Parking Lot, 399 Heald Lane. Free event.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Center.