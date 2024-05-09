San Diego County Sheriff is offering a Junior Women's Academy

I am excited to announce that the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be hosting a Junior Women's Academy, Wednesday through Friday, June 12, 13, and 14, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Palomar College, San Marcos Campus, 1140 W Mission Road.

The goal is to provide a venue for Sheriff's Personnel to interact with high school-aged girls and introduce them to the many and varied employment opportunities within the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Participants will engage in a learning environment and explore numerous career pathways within law enforcement in both a professional and sworn capacity that may pique their interest.

The event will be a three-day camp similar to a citizen's academy where we will highlight women in different positions within our department. Over the course of the three days, we will showcase different units, hold instructional blocks, demos, presentations and provide interactive hands-on activities.

In addition, we will present discussions on internet safety, human trafficking, and self-defense tactics. The academy is offered to San Diego County residents (14-18) and transportation is provided if needed. Registration is limited.

Our motto is, "If I can see her, I can be her."

On the last day of the academy, we will be hosting a panel discussion featuring remarkable and respected women who have excelled in positions traditionally held by men. Panelists will be able to share advice and insight on overcoming challenges, setting goals, and breaking stereotypes.

The goal is to inspire and empower participants to seek careers within the law enforcement field through inspirational and motivational messages and experiences. The academy will close with a ceremony where participants will be issued a certificate.

Transportation will be provided if needed with pick up/drop off points throughout the county. Lunch and snacks will also be provided.

For more information and to register, go to https://forms.office.com/g/hvZMDfRSua.