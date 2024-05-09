Arts in the Park brings the community together

Village News/David Landry photo

FALLBROOK – Live Oak Park was filled to the brim with children and their families enjoying the many wonderful activities of Arts in the Park, Sunday, April 28, Rally for Children, (with its co-sponsors, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and the Expanded Learning Program), and all of its community partners, presented the entire community with an amazing free fun day of arts, crafts, music, reptiles, magic and performances.

They had 34 great booths for families to choose from. It was wonderful to see the children walking through the park with their faces painted, wearing their hand-crafted hats and carrying the crafts they had created.

Attendees were treated with performances on the stage from the Potter Jr. High School's Folklorico Dancers, NVoice Studios Glee Club & Neighbor Tones, CAST Academy Dancers – "Spring is Here," and the CAST Academy performing parts of "Annie."

Wild Wonders had two great Wildlife Interactive Shows where attendees had the opportunity to see up close some beautiful wildlife and learn all about their habitat. Music could be heard throughout the park.

Musicians from the Fallbrook Music Society were strolling through the park. Bob's Violins and Bows gave children the opportunity to play and learn about the violin, and the Dancing Cloud Singers provided attendees a demonstration on native drum education, giving them the opportunity to play the drums.

Families enjoyed food from the Fallbrook Village Rotary, who were busy cooking hamburgers and hot dogs, the Yogurt Palace who brought their delicious yogurt, and Rally for Children who had Little Caesars Pizza.

Once again, the enthusiasm from community families was over the top. The joy they all shared in being together and creating magical art pieces with paints, glue, clay, rocks, bamboo and yarn was absolutely wonderful. Rally for Children is grateful to all the families and volunteers who helped to create the most wonderful day.

Submitted by Rally for Children.